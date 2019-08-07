Brazil inmate who attempted to escape prison disguised as his daughter found dead

A Brazilian drug trafficker, who had attempted to escape from prison disguised as his teenage daughter, was found dead in his cell on Tuesday, officials said.

Clauvino da Silva, nicknamed "Shorty" or "Baixinho" in Portuguese, made headlines after he was caught Saturday trying to walk out the front door of a Rio de Janeiro jail.

Da Silva, 42, wore a silicon mask, long dark wig, glasses, white flip flops and the clothes, including pink T-shirt, blue denim jeans and black bra, belonging to his 19-year-old daughter, who was visiting him.

She had planned to stay behind while he made his getaway.

Da Silva, who was serving a 73-year jail sentence, was caught after guards noticed he looked "suspicious."

His daughter and seven other visitors were detained over the foiled breakout.