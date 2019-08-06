"Ready and willing" to do a Brexit deal, Britain tells EU

Britain is "ready and willing" to do a deal to leave the European Union if Brussels renegotiates the agreement, a senior government source said on Tuesday, denying that a no-deal Brexit was Prime Minister Boris Johnson's central plan.

Johnson, who took over as prime minister two weeks ago, has taken a hard line with the EU, demanding that it show willingness to change the deal it agreed with his predecessor before negotiations can restart to secure Britain's smooth departure from the bloc.

His insistence that Britain is boosting preparations to leave without a divorce agreement if Brussels refuses to renegotiate has spooked markets, sent the pound tumbling and prompted some lawmakers to suspect a no-deal Brexit is his ultimate goal.

A report in The Guardian newspaper cited EU diplomats as saying they believed a no-deal Brexit was the "UK government's central scenario".