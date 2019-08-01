US teen in Italy cop murder 'didn't know friend was armed'

The father of a US teen arrested in Rome over the killing of an Italian police officer said Thursday his son didn't know his friend was carrying a knife.

Gabriel Natale Hjorth, 18, has been charged with aggravated homicide along with his friend Finnegan Elder, 19, following the death of officer Mario Cerciello Rega, who was stabbed to death in a botched drug bust last week.

Elder has confessed to stabbing Cerciello, 35, with a US Marine partially-serrated, close-quarters combat knife, according to police. But he says he mistook the plain-clothes officer for a dangerous drug dealer and used the weapon in self-defence.

"Gabriel didn't know his friend was armed. He only found out what happened, that the officer had died, after his arrest," Fabrizio Natale told the Corriere della Sera daily after visiting his son in Rome's Regina Coeli jail.

Elder was carrying the knife on his person, and police said Tuesday it was "impossible" Natale did not know he had it.