US rapper A$AP Rocky takes stand in Sweden assault trial

US rapper A$AP Rocky was set to appear in a Swedish court Thursday to give his account of a street brawl, in an assault case that has stirred diplomatic tensions and outraged fans.

The 30-year-old, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, faces up to two years in prison over the incident, which took place in Stockholm on June 30.

Dozens of fans, along with reporters, lined up in the early morning outside the tribunal in the Swedish capital for a chance to hear the rapper testify. Some pleaded "please, please" for the limited tickets handed out by court security officers.

Mayers' mother Renee Black showed up in court for the trial's second day wearing a black shirt with the words "A$AP Rocky" printed on the front and the back.