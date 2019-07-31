Sanctions-hit Iran to cut zeros and rename plunging currency

The government in sanctions-hit Iran on Wednesday approved a plan to remove zeros from the rial and rename the currency - something its people have long been doing to simplify transactions.

"The cabinet today agreed on a bill to eliminate four zeros from the currency and that 'toman' will be our national currency," government spokesman Ali Rabiei told reporters in Tehran.

The value of the Iranian rial has hit low after record low since last year.

The currency was trading at about 37,000 to the dollar three years ago, but it slumped to around 180,000 last year.

That was after US President Donald Trump announced the United States was unilaterally withdrawing from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and reimposing biting sanctions.