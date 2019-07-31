Greece releases policeman convicted of teen killing

A Greek policeman, convicted of killing a teenager in Athens 11 years ago, has been released from prison after his life-sentence was reduced, a judicial source said Wednesday.

In 2010, Epaminondas Korkoneas was found guilty of killing 15-year-old Alexis Grigoropoulos two years earlier in the Athens neighbourhood of Exarchia, known for its repeated clashes between authorities and anarchists.

The teenager's death triggered riots in the capital and across Greece. Since then, students mark the event every year in rallies that often take a violent turn.

On Monday, the Lamia Appeal Court reduced the policeman's life sentence to 13 years, as he had no previous criminal record.