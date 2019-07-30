World

US rapper A$AP Rocky's assault trial begins in Stockholm

By AFP - 30 July 2019 - 12:44
The American artist was arrested on July 3 along with three other people following a street brawl in Stockholm.
The American artist was arrested on July 3 along with three other people following a street brawl in Stockholm.
Image: ANGELA WEISS / AFP

The trial of US rapper A$AP Rocky, accused of assault after a street brawl in Stockholm, began Tuesday in the Swedish capital.

The 30-year old rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, entered the courtroom, dressed in a green T-shirt and sweatpants, together with his lawyer Slobodan Jovicic.

He was arrested on July 3 along with three other people following the fight in Stockholm on June 30. One of them, the rapper's bodyguard, was later released.

Swedish politicians slam Trump for A$AP Rocky 'interference'

Swedish politicians Friday fired back at US President Donald Trump, after he rowed with Prime Minister Stefan Lofven over Sweden's move to press ...
News
4 days ago

Rapper ASAP Rocky arrested in Stockholm after street brawl

The incident took place on Sunday and was partly captured in a video published by celebrity news outlet TMZ.
News
3 weeks ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'No one will kill the EFF' - The EFF celebrates its 6th Birthday
'A mlungu, a white man speaking Zulu' - Fond moments shared at Johnny Clegg ...
X