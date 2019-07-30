Tony Blair's ex-spin chief quits Labour amid 'Boris bounce'

Former British prime minister Tony Blair's right-hand man said Tuesday he was quitting the Labour Party for good and urged Jeremy Corbyn to make way for a more effective leader to fight Boris Johnson.

In an open letter to Corbyn, Alastair Campbell said the party "no longer truly represents my values, or the hopes I have for Britain" and urged the veteran leftist Corbyn to consider standing down.

"With some sadness but absolute certainty, I have reached the conclusion that I no longer wish to stay in the party," he wrote in the letter published in The New European magazine.

Anti-Brexit crusader Campbell had begun appealing against his expulsion as a Labour member for voting for the Liberal Democrats in May's European elections.