Outrage mounts in India over rape case teen's suspicious car crash

Fresh protests erupted in India Tuesday amid growing public fury over a car crash that critically injured a teenager who accused a lawmaker from the ruling party of rape and harassment.

Two of the 19-year-old's aunts were killed and her lawyer was badly injured when a truck collided with their car in northern Uttar Pradesh state Sunday, raising suspicions of foul play.

The incident will be probed by federal investigators amid speculation that local police could favour her alleged rapist, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar.

Sengar, a four-term lawmaker, has been in jail since last year but reports say he still enjoys considerable clout.

The young woman and the lawyer were battling for their lives in hospital in the state capital Lucknow Tuesday.