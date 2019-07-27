Eight killed as quakes hit far northern Philippines

Eight people were killed and dozens injured when a series of earthquakes struck islands in the far northern Philippines early Saturday, terrifying locals and sparking an urgent search of collapsed homes.

The tremors hit the province of Batanes, a group of sparsely populated islets north of the nation's largest Luzon island, toppling buildings and leaving deep cracks in roads.

Panicked residents fled their houses and patients were wheeled from hospitals as a precaution as aftershocks rattled the scenic archipelago.

Rescue crews have begun searching for any survivors trapped in pancaked structures.

The biggest of the quakes - of magnitude 5.4 and 5.9 - struck within hours of each other, according to the US Geological Survey.

Many people were still asleep when the first tremor struck around 4:15 am (2015 GMT Friday), followed just under four hours later by a second, stronger jolt.