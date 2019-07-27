Donald Trump paves way for sanctions in Mali conflict

US President Donald Trump issued an executive order Friday laying the groundwork for sanctions against those who have exacerbated the "deteriorating situation in Mali," the White House said.

The decree will freeze assets and suspend travel for "individuals or entities that seek to undermine the peace, security or stability of Mali," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

Mali is struggling to quell unrest that began in 2012 in the north and spread to other parts of the country, despite aid from French and UN forces.

"Extremist groups are exploiting ethnic tensions and expanding their networks well outside Mali's borders," Pompeo added, without specifying who might be targeted by the sanctions.