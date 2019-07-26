Swedish politicians slam Trump for A$AP Rocky 'interference'

Swedish politicians Friday fired back at US President Donald Trump, after he rowed with Prime Minister Stefan Lofven over Sweden's move to press assault charges against American rapper A$AP Rocky.

Several Swedish politicians protested Trump's remarks, after the president took to Twitter on Thursday to express his frustration.

"Very disappointed in Prime Minister Stefan Lofven for being unable to act. Sweden has let our African American Community down in the United States," Trump tweeted, adding: "Give A$AP Rocky his FREEDOM."

He also tweeted "We do so much for Sweden but it doesn't seem to work the other way around."

But Swedish politicians were quick to offer rebuttals, with some highlighting that the charges against the rapper, stemming from a June street brawl in Stockholm, were laid by prosecutors and were not arbitrary.