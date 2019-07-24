Election of gay lawmaker in Japan spurs hopes for same-sex marriage

Japan's first openly gay male lawmaker said on Tuesday he believed the country would legalise same-sex marriage, months after Taiwan became the first place in Asia to allow gay unions.

Taiga Ishikawa, 45, was elected to parliament's upper house on Sunday, on a platform calling for marriage equality, with the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party, also the party of Japan's first openly LGBT+ lawmaker, elected in 2013.

"Since the early 2000s, the issue of same-sex marriage has progressed leaps and bounds," Ishikawa told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone on Tuesday.

"It will happen within the six years of my term, I am sure."

Japan's laws on LGBT+ issues are relatively liberal compared with many Asian countries, with homosexual sex legal since 1880, but being openly gay remains largely taboo.