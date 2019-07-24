Australian IS supporters jailed for Shiite mosque arson

Two men who set fire to a Melbourne mosque in an Islamic State-inspired attack intending to terrorise the Shiite Muslim community were jailed for 22 years on Wednesday.

A third man, who was recruited following an earlier failed attempt to burn down the same mosque, was sentenced to 16 years for the crime.

The men - Ahmed Mohamed, 26, Abdullah Chaarani, 28 and Hatim Moukhaiber, 31 - torched the Imam Ali Islamic Centre in December 2016 in the middle of the night before spray painting "The Islamic State" on one of the building's walls.

They were fund guilty of terror-related charges in May after the jury determined the crimes to be based on an extremist version of Sunni Islam inspired by the Islamic State group.