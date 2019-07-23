Xenophobic motive behind Eritrean shooting: German prosecutor

Police said Tuesday that the drive-by shooting of a 26-year-old man from Eritrea in a small west German town was "very clearly" motivated by xenophobia.

The East African victim was left seriously wounded after being shot in Waechtersbach, near Frankfurt, after being fired at from a vehicle on Monday afternoon.

The victim is said to be in a stable condition after emergency surgery on his stomach.

"He became a victim because of his skin colour", public prosecutor Alexander Badle said at a press conference.

The shooting "had a very clear xenophobic motive," he said, adding however, that "there is no reliable evidence that contact existed... with far-right extremist" groups.

While searching for the perpetrator, police said they later found a 55-year-old German man "apparently lifeless" in a vehicle in a neighbouring town. He was later confirmed dead in hospital.