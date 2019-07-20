ESPN radio host decries racism

ESPN radio show host Dan Le Batard's criticism of US President Donald Trump and his own network prompted the sports broadcasting giant to remind employees to steer clear of politics on air, the Hollywood Reporter said Friday.

The entertainment industry publication said it had obtained a memo from ESPN executive vice president Norby Williamson to staff reminding them of the company's policies concerning talking "pure politics" on air.

"It's not about the message," the memo said, according to the Hollywood Reporter. "It's about the use of (the) ESPN platform."

Le Batard ripped Trump in the wake of a campaign rally where Trump supporters erupted in cries of "Send her back" aimed at Ilhan Omar - one of four progressive Democratic congresswomen of color who have been urged by the President to "go back" to their countries of origin.