US senator calls for investigation into Russia-made FaceApp

The chart-topping Russian-made FaceApp, which allows users to see how they will look as they age, found itself in the eye of a political storm in the US Wednesday, with one senator urging an FBI investigation into its "national security and privacy risks".

A celebrity favourite, the app deploys artificial intelligence to modify users' photos, adding wrinkles or subtracting years from their faces.

On Wednesday, US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer sounded the alarm over FaceApp's Russian developer, calling for the FBI and the consumer protection agency FTC to "look into the national security & privacy risks" connected to the application.

"FaceApp's location in Russia raises questions regarding how and when the company provides access to the data of U.S. citizens to third parties, including potentially foreign governments," the New York senator said in a letter to the FBI.

"It would be deeply troubling if the sensitive personal information of US citizens was provided to a hostile foreign power actively engaged in cyber hostilities against the United States," he added.