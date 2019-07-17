World

Pakistan arrests accused mastermind of Mumbai attacks, but Indian official sceptical

By Reuters - 17 July 2019 - 13:22
An Indian woman walks past a poster with images of police and army personnel who lost their lives in the 2008 Mumbai militant attacks. Ten years ago Islamist militants from Pakistan laid siege to India's financial capital Mumbai for three days, killing 166 people and injuring hundreds more.
An Indian woman walks past a poster with images of police and army personnel who lost their lives in the 2008 Mumbai militant attacks. Ten years ago Islamist militants from Pakistan laid siege to India's financial capital Mumbai for three days, killing 166 people and injuring hundreds more.
Image: PUNIT PARANJPE / AFP

Pakistan authorities on Wednesday arrested Hafiz Saeed, the alleged mastermind of a four-day militant attack on the Indian city of Mumbai in 2008, on terror finance charges, a spokesman for the chief minister of Punjab said.

The move came days before a visit to Washington by Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has vowed to crack down on militant groups operating in Pakistan.

Saeed, designated a terrorist by the United States, is the founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), or Army of the Pure, the militant group blamed by the United States and India for the Mumbai attacks, which killed more than 160 people.

He has denied any involvement and said his network, which includes 300 seminaries and schools, hospitals, a publishing house and ambulance services, has no ties to militant groups.

A spokesman for Punjab Governor Shahbaz Gill said Saeed was arrested near the town of Gujranwala in central Pakistan.

Pakistan seizes religious schools in intensified crackdown on militants

Pakistan seizes religious schools in intensified crackdown on militants
News
4 months ago

"The main charge is that he is gathering funds for banned outfits, which is illegal," the spokesman said.

Pakistan, which is included on the so-called "grey list" of the Financial Action Task Force, a money laundering and terror finance watchdog, has been under increasing pressure to stop the financing of militant groups.

However an Indian government official said that merely arresting Saeed was not enough and that he should be put on trial and convicted.

"We want real action, not these kind of steps that are reversible. One court orders his arrest, another frees him," said the official, who has close knowledge of diplomatic issues with Pakistan.

He said the sense in New Delhi was that Pakistan was taking steps such as these before Khan's trip to the United States, which has offered a $10 million reward for information leading to Saeed’s conviction over the Mumbai attacks.

"We have seen this before," the official said. "After the visit is over, things are usually back to what they were before."

Indian man kills 14 family members with knife

A 35-year-old man killed 14 members of his family including six children with a butcher’s knife before committing suicide in India, with police ...
News
3 years ago

Six escape death sentence for rape, murder of eight-year-old Indian girl

Six men were convicted Monday over the notorious 2018 gang rape and murder in India of an eight-year-old girl from a Muslim nomadic tribe that ...
News
1 month ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Frere Hospital cannot cope with number of patients
A Johnny Clegg tribute - Rest in peace 'white Zulu'
X