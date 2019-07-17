As holidays begin, UK looks out for forced marriages

With summer holidays beginning in Britain this week, officials are redoubling efforts at the border to stop young people being dragged into forced marriages.

At a Heathrow Airport arrivals gate, an AFP reporter watched as officials from a special task force comprising police, immigration agents and charity workers intercepted a family disembarking a flight from Bangalore, India.

A young woman in the group raised red flags because of bruises on her arm, while a 13-year-old girl appeared especially timid - both indicators of potential coercion.

After speaking to family members individually, officials were satisfied that the family was travelling to Britain for a funeral and the bruising was due to a traffic accident.

But the officials also learned that the young woman's parents had recently found her a fiance in their home state of Kerala, and that he, too, may travel to Britain.