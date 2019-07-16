Democratic congresswomen hit back after 'racist' Donald Trump tirade

Democratic congresswomen targeted in a xenophobic tirade by President Donald Trump hit back Monday, saying he was trying to distract attention away from his policies with his "blatantly racist attack."

The president first attacked the four lawmakers - all but one of whom were born in America - with a series of tweets on Sunday, saying they should "go back" to their countries of origin.

The four - Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts - struck back at a news conference Monday and urged people not to "take the bait."

Trump was simply trying to distract with his "blatantly racist attack" on the four women of color, Omar said.

"This is the agenda of white nationalists," she said.

Pressley also urged the American people "to not take the bait."