Trump again attacks liberal US congresswomen

President Donald Trump lashed out again Monday at progressive Democratic congresswomen he attacked over the weekend in tweets dismissed as racist.

"When will the Radical Left Congresswomen apologize to our Country, the people of Israel and even to the Office of the President, for the foul language they have used, and the terrible things they have said," Trump wrote on Twitter.

"So many people are angry at them & their horrible & disgusting actions," Trump said.

In his initial attack on Sunday, Trump said congresswomen he did not name came from corrupt, poorly managed countries to which they should return.

Democratic presidential candidates and senior legislators branded the comments racist and xenophobic.

Trump last year reportedly referred to countries in Africa as "shithole" nations, and has often described the influx of US-bound migrants as an "invasion."