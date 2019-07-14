Huge power outage that plunged Manhattan into darkness ends

A power outage that gripped New York's Manhattan ended on Saturday after it plunged Broadway theaters into darkness, brought subways to a halt and flicked off billboards in Times Square.

About 42,000 customers lost electricity in the early evening, according to power utility Con Edison, which didn't indicate a cause of the power failure.

The power returned around 10:00 pm (0200 GMT), accompanied by applause that could be heard throughout the formerly darkened streets.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Twitter that the outage was caused by a "manhole fire," but later told CNN it was under investigation.

Earlier in the day, dozens of people posted photos on social media of streets, subways and apartments shrouded in darkness.

The blackout disrupted services across the United States's most-populous city, with New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority on Twitter encouraging "everyone to avoid below-ground subway stations," which account for most of the city's rail network.

Firefighters said they responded to numerous requests for help, particularly from people trapped in elevators, and the strobes of police cars and ambulances were some of the few to stand out in a city where light is rarely in short supply.

New Yorkers in general took Saturday's outage in stride, with passersby manning intersections to direct traffic and a disrupted Carnegie Hall concert continuing in the street.

Officers shouted "let's go!" at drivers as they tried to keep traffic flowing, while people strolled nonchalantly on streets that were temporarily closed to vehicles.

'Blackout'

At the Row NYC hotel on 8th Avenue, dozens of guests were sitting on the sidewalk outside the property.

Hotel staff had asked them not to go inside as there were no lights for them to see by and the elevators weren't working, 16-year-old Spanish tourist Alba Moreno said.