Robert Mueller testimony on Russia meddling investigation postponed

Special Counsel Robert Mueller's appearance in Congress next week to testify on the Russia election meddling investigation and allegations of obstruction by President Donald Trump has been postponed, the House Judiciary Committee announced Friday.

Mueller was originally scheduled to appear before the committee on July 17.

Committee chairmen Jerry Nadler and Adam Schiff released a statement saying the planned sessions would take place on July 24 for an "extended period of time."

American media had reported earlier Wednesday that some committee members viewed the originally planned sessions as too short.