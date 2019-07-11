Jamal Khashoggi fallout: Saudi holidaymakers urged to shun Turkey

Diplomatic fallout over journalist Jamal Khashoggi's murder appears to be slowing the flow of high-rolling Saudis to Turkey, as calls grow within the oil-rich kingdom to boycott the holiday magnet.

The two Sunni Muslim powers have a longstanding geopolitical rivalry, but relations plumbed new lows after Khashoggi's killing in October in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, which tainted Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's global image.

Each year hundreds of thousands of Saudi tourists visit Turkey, thanks to its milder climate, turquoise waters and status as a crossroads between East and West.

But tensions over the journalist's murder are feeding into growing calls by nationalists and pro-government media to boycott Turkey, potentially hitting its already strained economy.

"Don't go to Turkey" and "Turkey is not safe" are just some of the headlines that have popped up, with multiple media outlets running hostile stories in recent months.