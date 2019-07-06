Italy's Salvini faces two-boat migrant rescue standoff

A fresh standoff brewed Saturday between charity rescue vessels and Italy's far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini after two boats carrying shipwrecked migrants arrived off the coast of Lampedusa seeking a safe port.

Mediterranea's Italian-flagged Alex with 41 migrants on board was on Saturday joined by German charity Sea-Eye's vessel Alan Kurdi, carrying 65 shipwrecked migrants rescued off Libya.

Italian populist Salvini last month issued a decree that would bring fines of up to 50,000 euros ($57,000) for the captain, owner and operator of a vessel "entering Italian territorial waters without authorisation".

"We are waiting in international waters off the island of Lampedusa," Sea-Eye tweeted from the Alan Kurdi.