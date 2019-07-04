Homicide charges dropped against woman who miscarried after being shot

An Alabama prosecutor dismissed charges on Wednesday against an American woman who was charged by state authorities over the death of her foetus, having miscarried after being shot five times.

Marshae Jones, 27, was shot in the abdomen in December during a fight with another woman, resulting in the death of her five-month-old foetus. She was arrested last week for manslaughter, as authorities said she was responsible for the fight escalating.

Her lawyer filed a motion to dismiss the case, which has been decried by rights groups, and on Wednesday Lynniece Washington, the district attorney for Bessemer Cutoff, southwest of Birmingham, dropped the charges.

"There are no winners, only losers, in this sad case," Washington told a press conference, according to the news website AL.com.

Jones's lawyer Mark White applauded Washington's decision, which he called "appropriate... both for our client and for the State of Alabama."