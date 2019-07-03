Rapper ASAP Rocky arrested in Stockholm after street brawl

American rapper ASAP Rocky was arrested in Stockholm this week, suspected of aggravated assault, after a street brawl part of which was caught on video, Swedish prosecutors said Wednesday.

The incident took place on Sunday and was partly captured in a video published by celebrity news outlet TMZ.

In the video the artist, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, can be seen throwing a young man into the street then aiming several punches at him while the man is on the ground.

Sweden's Prosecution Authority said the artist had been arrested following the incident, on suspicion of aggravated assault, together with three other people. Of the three others, two were suspected of aggravated assault and one of assault.