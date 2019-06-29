Wife, mother of drowned Salvadoran migrants returns home

The widow of a Salvadoran migrant who drowned along with their almost two-year-old daughter trying to cross the Rio Grande River to the United States returned home from Mexico Friday.

Tania Avalos, 21, clasped her hands and largely kept her head down as she exited San Salvador's international airport, accompanied by foreign ministry officials.

The young wife and mother watched helplessly Sunday as currents swept away her husband, Oscar Martinez, and their daughter, Angie Valeria, when the family tried to cross the river to reach Brownsville, Texas.

Photos of the father and daughter's bodies - face-down in the river and locked in a haunting embrace - made news around the world this week.