Sponsors would have walked if Folau not sacked: Rugby Australia

Unapologetic Rugby Australia chairman Cameron Clyne defended the firing of Israel Folau Saturday, saying sponsors would have deserted the sport if a hard line had not been taken over his homophobic stance.

The two sides appear headed for a long and costly court battle after last-ditch conciliation talks collapsed on Friday in the wake of the star player's sacking for posting on social media that "hell awaits" gay people and others he considers sinners.

Their dispute has proved divisive, with many outraged over his comments but others, including the Christian lobby, defending the right to free speech.

Clyne told the Sydney Morning Herald that Rugby Australia was left with no choice but to terminate the devoutly religious fullback's Aus$1 million-a-year (US$700,000) four-year contract.