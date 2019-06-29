Donald Trump 'angry' about Jamal Khashoggi murder, but says 'no one' blames Crown Prince

US President Donald Trump said Saturday he is "extremely angry" about the murder of a Saudi journalist but that nobody had "pointed a finger" at the Kingdom's leader.

The comments came despite a recent UN expert report that judged it "inconceivable" Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was unaware of the operation that assassinated Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

"I'm extremely angry and unhappy about a thing like that taking place" Trump said, when asked about whether he had raised the murder during talks with Prince Mohammed on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Japan's Osaka.