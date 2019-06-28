Rapper Nipsey Hussle and accused killer talked about snitching before shooting -media

Rapper Nipsey Hussle and the man accused of killing him talked about "snitching" before the rap star was shot dead, according to court documents released Thursday, media reports said.

The more than 500 pages of grand jury testimony released by a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge contain the first chronology of the March 31 attack in which Hussle, 33, was shot multiple times and two others were wounded by gunfire.

Eric Ronald Holder, 29, pleaded not guilty on April 4 to charges of killing the Grammy Award-nominated rapper, whose real name was Ermias Asghedom, and was ordered held on $5 million bail.

After the talk about snitching, Hussle's accused shooter left in a car then returned a half-hour later and shot Hussle outside of his clothing store in south Los Angeles, the court papers said, according to media accounts.