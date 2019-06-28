Parties to Iran nuclear deal meet amid threat of collapse

Diplomats from the remaining parties to the 2015 Iran nuclear accord are meeting in Vienna to discuss ways to stop the deal collapsing amid tension in the Persian Gulf.

While US President Donald Trump said on Friday there was "no rush" to solve the standoff with Iran, the landmark 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) looks perilously close to unravelling.

The "joint commission" meeting began just after 12:00 (10:00 GMT) in the presence of diplomats from the accord's remaining parties - Iran, the EU, Germany, France, the UK, Russia and China - including Iranian Deputy Foreign Minster Abbas Araghchi.

It comes as Iran stands on the brink of exceeding one of the limits on stockpiles of nuclear material foreseen under the JCPOA.

Iran says it no longer feels bound by certain limits in the deal due to the crippling sanctions re-imposed by the United States after it unilaterally pulled out of the accord in May 2018.