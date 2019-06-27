World

Watch: Two killed as plane hits building in Siberia

By afp.com - 27 June 2019 - 12:24
Two people have been killed in a plane crash in Siberia
Two people have been killed in a plane crash in Siberia
Image: GALLO IMAGES

A Russian passenger plane overshot the runway, crashed into a building and caught fire at an airport in Siberia on Thursday, killing two crew members, officials said.

The small An-24 aircraft, travelling from Ulan-Ude in Siberia, was attempting an emergency landing at Nizhneangarsk airport, the regional government of Buryatia said.

But the plane went 100 metres off the tarmac and "crashed into a waste treatment facility building".

"The plane caught fire," it said on its official Instagram account.

Two crew members were killed and 43 passengers, including a child, survived.

Investigators launched a probe into possible violation of air safety regulations, the transport investigators of Eastern Siberia said in a statement.

The plane belonged to regional Angara airline and was on a regular flight.

Man dies shortly after boarding FlySafair flight to Cape Town

Local airline FlySafair has been hit by yet another misfortune - this time after a man passed out and died while boarding a flight to Cape Town on ...
News
1 day ago

Foetus found in plane toilet at King Shaka International Airport

A foetus has been found on an aircraft at Durban's King Shaka International Airport
News
6 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa quotes Sho Madjozi in Sona reply speech
Armed robbers get away with R25,000
X