Two more arrests over German pro-migrant official's murder: prosecutors

German police have made two more arrests related to the killing of a pro-migrant politician, allegedly by a far-right sympathiser, federal prosecutors said Thursday.

"We confirm two arrests," a spokeswoman for the Federal Prosecutor's Office told AFP.

Elmar J., 64, was detained for selling in 2016 the weapon allegedly used by key murder suspect Stephan Ernst, who has confessed to the crime.

The second man, Markus H., 43, is held on suspicion that he set up the contact between the gun-seller and Ernst.

Both are German citizens and are under investigation for aiding and abetting murder.

On Wednesday, Germany's interior minister Horst Seehofer said Ernst had "confessed" to the killing of local politician Walter Luebcke and had said that he "acted alone".

Luebcke was an outspoken defender of Merkel's decision to welcome refugees and in 2015 drew the wrath of right-wing extremists by telling Germans who objected that they could leave the country.