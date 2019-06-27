Call to 'resist' US as Iranians mourn Iraq war dead

Iranian authorities called for "resistance" against archfoe the United States on Thursday as large crowds mourned soldiers who died in the war with Iraq more than three decades ago.

Iran regularly organises funerals for soldiers killed in the 1980-1988 war whose remains are either returned by its neighbour or found in former combat areas, which were mainly in Iran.

Mourners gathered in front of Tehran University around marquees erected on Enghelab (Revolution) Street to shelter the coffins of nearly 150 "loyal companions" under a scorching sun, according to AFP journalists.

Iranian media reported that the dead included two "volunteers" who went to fight in Syria where Iran provides military support to President Bashar al-Assad.

Of the 148 soldiers killed in the Iran-Iraq war, only 35 have been identified, the reports said.