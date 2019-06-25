Judge orders retrial of Hillsborough disaster commander

A British court on Tuesday ordered the retrial of the police officer overseeing security during the 1989 Hillsborough football stadium disaster in which 96 Liverpool fans died in a crush.

Match commander David Duckenfield escaped penalty when a jury failed to reach a verdict in April following a 10-week trial.

The 74-year-old's lawyers had opposed an application for a retrial on gross negligence manslaughter charges.

But Judge Peter Openshaw ordered the retrial to begin on October 7 at Preston Crown Court near Liverpool.

"I authorise a retrial of defendant David Duckenfield," he said.