Indian police arrest 11 for torturing Muslim man to death

Indian police arrested 11 people Tuesday over the killing of a Muslim man who was tortured and forced to chant Hindu slogans in the latest mob violence to shock the nation.

Two police officers have also been suspended over the handling of the lynching of Tabrez Ansari, captured on a video that went viral on Indian social media.

The 24-year-old is seen in the video crying and pleading as a mob in Jharkhand state forces him to chant "Jai Sri Ram" - hail Lord Ram - a slogan widely used by Hindu hardliners.

Ansari had been accused by villagers of carrying out a burglary. He was tied to a pole and beaten for up to 12 hours before police first detained him in Seraikela, and then took him to hospital - where he died Saturday.

"We have arrested 11 people. Two police have also been suspended because they failed to inform seniors about the case and tried to manage it at their level," Seraikela police chief Karthik S. told AFP.