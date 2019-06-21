Mexican airline offers one-dollar flights to returning migrants

A Mexican airline is offering one-dollar flights to undocumented migrants wishing to return to Costa Rica, El Salvador and Guatemala as the country struggles to curb arrivals from Central America.

The Reuniting Families program, announced by Volaris on Thursday, aims to "to assist in the repatriation of migrants," the airline said on its Twitter account.

The offer will run until June 30 and is open to Central Americans in an "irregular migration situation" who wish to depart from airports in Tijuana and Ciudad Juarez - both close to the US border - or Guadalajara and Mexico City.

Passengers must be willing to board "the next available seat" in order to take advantage of the ultra-cheap fare, which does not include taxes.

Mexico City's airport charges an airport use fee of $45 for international flights.