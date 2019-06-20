Oil jumps as Iran claims downed US spy drone

World oil prices rebounded strongly Thursday after Iran said it shot down a US spy drone near the Strait of Hormuz, a major choke point for world crude shipments.

Oil also won solid support, in tandem with global stock markets, from the US Federal Reserve signalling it could soon cut interest rates, while the dollar and US Treasury yields fell.

London equities forged higher ahead of a Bank of England interest rate decision due at 1100 GMT. Borrowing costs are expected to remain at 0.75 percent despite persistent Brexit turmoil.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard said Thursday it had shot down a US "spy drone" which violated Iranian airspace near the Strait of Hormuz, in the latest incident to stoke tension in the area. There was no immediate reaction from the United States.

The US-manufactured Global Hawk surveillance drone was hit with a missile after "violating Iranian air space" over the waters of Hormozgan province, the Guard said.

"Oil spiked higher on reports that a US drone was shot down by Iran," said analyst Neil Wilson at trading site Markets.com.

"This will only stoke tensions in the region and produce short-term support for oil prices."