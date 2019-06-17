Leaderless and livid: The youngsters on Hong Kong front lines

Young Hong Kongers who marshalled the fight against a police force that was armed with tear gas and rubber bullets have spoken of how they were pushed into embracing more confrontational tactics by the failure of years of peaceful protests.

In a series of interviews with AFP, the young men and women — most of them university students on leafy campuses — said they had become disillusioned with marches and civil disobedience failing to sway the city’s largely unelected pro-Beijing leadership.

And with key leaders of earlier pro-democracy movements now languishing in jail, they have switched to small, leaderless cells in a bid to evade capture. Hong Kong witnessed unprecedented scenes on Wednesday as youngsters clashed with riot police outside parliament to stop lawmakers debating a hugely unpopular bill that would allow extraditions to the Chinese mainland.

One of those on the front lines, 18-year-old student Sharon, said the moment she felt peaceful rallies no longer worked came three days earlier. That day a record crowd — organisers say more than a million — marched peacefully through the streets of the international finance hub calling for the bill to be scrapped. But shortly before midnight, Sharon’s phone lit up with a statement from the government saying the bill would go ahead.

“I suddenly had this realisation that even though one million people marched, there wouldn’t be an impact,” she said, asking — like the other students — not to be identified. “This time people realised peaceful protests don’t really work,” she added. For people like Sharon, it was time to switch tactics in a city where democracy activists have held huge annual marches since 2003 but made limited progress.

Andrew, 22, said he and a group of seven friends had gone to Wednesday’s protests prepared for police tear gas and pepper spray. They brought equipment like goggles, gloves and cling film — to protect their arms from tear gas burns — and sanitary pads to staunch any bleeding. But he described their actions as organic and spontaneous, with small groups of trusted friends acting together within a larger mass, without taking directions from any centralised leadership.

“No one is going to announce that I must use force or stand on the front line,” he said. He said the decision to charge police and try to reach parliament happened without anyone making any order. “It might not be up to you to choose,” he explained as he described the crowd dynamic that day. “It could be because of the passion of the crowds or what police officers have done (to make you very angry).”