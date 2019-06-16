Back in Italy, Amanda Knox voices fears of “new accusations“

Amanda Knox said Saturday she feared “harassment” and “new accusations” on her return to Italy years after she was acquitted of the gruesome killing of her British housemate.

Knox, from Seattle, spent four years behind bars after the half-naked body of fellow exchange student Meredith Kercher was found on November 2, 2007 in a bedroom of the apartment they shared in the central Italian city of Perugia. Kercher, a 21-year-old Briton, had been stabbed 47 times. Sentenced to 26 years in jail, Knox served four years before an initial acquittal on appeal in 2011.

That was annulled two years later, but Italy’s highest court ended up definitively acquitting her in 2015. The 31-year-old is back in Italy for a discussion panel entitled “Trial by Media” at the Criminal Justice Festival in the northern city of Modena. “To tell the truth I am afraid, afraid of being harassed, insulted, afraid of being trapped and new accusations being directed at me,” Knox told the panel.

“I have come back because it was something I had to do — there was a time when I felt at home in this beautiful country and I hope one day to recapture this feeling,” Knox, speaking in Italian, told the forum, her voice often close to breaking. “I know that, despite my acquittal, I remain a controversial figure in the face of public opinion, especially here in Italy. I know many people think I am wicked,” said the American.

“Some have even suggested that by being here I am once again traumatising the Kercher family and profaning Meredith’s memory,” she went on. “They are wrong,” she insisted. “The fact I continue to be held responsible for the Kerchers’ pain shows how powerful false narratives can be and how they can undermine justice, especially when reinforced and amplified by the media,” said Knox.