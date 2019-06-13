Catholic church bombed in Sri Lanka attacks reopens

Sri Lanka's bombed Catholic church was reconsecrated Wednesday with a prayer for a strong national leader to punish those responsible for the Easter attacks that killed 258 people.

Speaking at the newly restored St Anthony's in Colombo, the head of Roman Catholics in Sri Lanka said there were doubts whether the island could pull itself out of crisis after the coordinated suicide bombings on April 21.

At least 54 people were killed at the church, where thousands of people - including leading politicians - attended a special trilingual service on Wednesday.

"What we need is a leadership that will work for the country rather than themselves. A leader with a backbone who will not protect the guilty. A leader who is not afraid to punish wrongdoers," said the Archbishop of Colombo, Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith.

"There is some doubt, both here and abroad, whether we have a strong leadership that will deliver us from this crisis," he added.

His remarks came as President Maithripala Sirisena faced serious criticism that he, as minister of defence and Law and Order, failed to act on advance warnings of the Easter attacks.