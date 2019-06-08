Google walkout organizer quits, citing retaliation fear

A Google worker who helped organize a massive walkout to protest the company's handling of sexual misconduct said Friday she had quit her job.

In a post at Medium, Claire Stapleton said her decision to resign was based on her expecting another child but also because she was marked for retaliation by department heads after the walkout late last year.

"If I stayed, I didn't just worry that there'd be more public flogging, shunning, and stress, I expected it," Stapleton said.

"Life is extremely short and realistically we only have a couple of years left until the world hurtles into climate apocalypse or some other paroxysm of our own doing."

Google told AFP that it thoroughly investigated Stapleton's claims and found no evidence that she was targeted for retaliation in the workplace.

Stapleton's team was given a "Culture Award" by management for her role in the walkout, according to the California-based internet company.