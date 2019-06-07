Vladimir Putin slams attempts to 'push' Huawei from global markets

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday slammed US moves against Chinese tech giant Huawei, which has signed a deal to develop a 5G network in Russia.

Speaking at an economic forum also attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping, Putin condemned "the situation around the company Huawei that they are attempting not just to squeeze but to unceremoniously push out of the global market."

"In some circles this is even being called the first technological war of the dawning digital era," Putin said.