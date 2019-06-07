Joe Biden, in flip, opposes ban on federal funds for abortion

Leading US Democrat Joe Biden, facing major pressure from several rivals chasing the party's 2020 presidential nomination, on Thursday reversed his longstanding opposition to using federal funds for abortions.

For decades the former vice president supported the controversial provision that many in his party are now aiming to overturn.

The 40-year-old Hyde Amendment makes it illegal for US tax dollars to be spent on abortions except in rare cases when a pregnancy endangers the life of the mother, or when the pregnancy results from rape or incest.

As a US senator for more than 30 years, Biden - a 76-year-old Catholic who is personally opposed to abortion - voted dozens of times in support of the amendment.

But with several Republican-led state legislatures recently moving to restrict abortion rights, and as Biden endured fierce rebukes from Democratic rivals this week after his campaign confirmed that he still supported the ban, the party frontrunner may have been jolted into reconsidering his position.