Shakira in court in Spain over alleged tax fraud

Colombian superstar Shakira went to court near Barcelona on Thursday to be questioned over the alleged evasion of 14.5 million euros (R243 million) in taxes.

The 42-year-old singer avoided dozens of reporters, photographers and television cameras at the courthouse in Esplugues de Llobregat by entering via the garage.

The hearing of the performer, one of the biggest stars from Latin America who lives in Barcelona with footballer Gerard Pique and their two young sons, started at 10:00 am local time.

Prosecutors accuse her and one of her advisers of tax fraud after she allegedly failed to pay taxes in Spain despite being a resident between 2011 and 2014.

The case only covers the period from 2012 to 2014, however, as the timeframe to prosecute alleged tax offences in 2011 has expired.