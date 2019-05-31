World

Women paid R23 'femininity' bonus to wear make-up & skirts to work

By Zola Zingithwa - 31 May 2019 - 13:20
Would you accept a bonus for wearing make-up to the office?
Would you accept a bonus for wearing make-up to the office?
Image: 123RF/kitzcorner

A company in Russia is enticing its female staff to wear make-up and skirts to work by giving them bonuses.

According to CNN, the initiative is part of a "femininity marathon" campaign by aluminium producer Tatprof, which will run until June 30.

The bonus - which is 100 rubles (about R23) - supposedly rewards women for embracing their femininity in the male-dominated company, but there are some rules:

  • The skirt or dress they wear must be no longer than five centimetres from the knee;
  • They'll only be given their extra cash once they're submitted proof of their participation in the form of a photograph.

The company has come under fire on social media for the campaign, which one Twitter user labelled as "straight up sexism".

Another tweeted that it was "disgusting abuse of power" that exploited women. 

Apparently 60 of Tatprof's female employees have already taken advantage of the bonus

Tatprof has rejected accusations of sexism; apparently 60 of its female employees have already taken advantage of the bonus.

Company spokeswoman Anastasia Kirillova said that the "femininity marathon” was dreamt up by Tatprof CEO Sergei Rachkov because he was concerned about the issue of "mixing gender roles", reports the BBC.

"[Rachkov] really wants to maintain the female essence in every female employee of the company, so that young women do not have male haircuts, do not change into trousers, so that they engage themselves in handicraft, project all their warmth into raising children," Kirillova told Russian media.

The company is planning other "femininity" events in June, as well as competitions for its male employees.

Colombian football rocked by allegations girls were sexually abused

A scandal is brewing in Colombian football as allegations of discrimination and sexual abuse targeting teenage girls has shocked the nation.
News
1 month ago

UN-backed Semenya optimistic of CAS success in battle with IAAF

Double Olympic 800-metres champion Caster Semenya is “optimistic” of success in her appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) over ...
Sport
2 months ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

From apartheid to democracy: Decorated veteran police cameraman calls it a day
Angelo Agrizzi robbed by armed men at petrol station
X