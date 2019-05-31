What's behind the spike in deaths on Mount Everest?

CROWDS

This year, the Nepalese government issued a record 381 permits to climb Everest, costing $11,000 each.

Climbers spoke of traffic jams below the summit, in the "death zone" above 8,000 metres where many deaths occur due to the lack of oxygen.

Some operators have urged the government to cut the number of permits, and raise the price to around $20,000 to combat increased crowds.

"Confident climbers with experienced guides and sherpas would have known about the jam and waited for their chance to go up safely," said Adrian Ballinger of the U.S.-based company Alpenglow Expeditions.