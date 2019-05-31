UK business chief warns next PM against no-deal Brexit

The successor to British Prime Minister Theresa May must rule out a "no-deal" Brexit, the head of Britain's main business lobby group urged Friday, warning again of "severe" economic consequences.

Carolyn Fairbairn, head of the Confederation of British Industry, issued the warning as the total number of Conservative MPs vying to replace May reached twelve.

Brexit dominates the battle to replace May, who was brought down by her failure to take Britain out of the European Union on March 29 as planned. The nation is now scheduled to leave at the end of October.

"The next prime minister can only claim the Conservatives are the party of business if they secure a Brexit deal that protects the economy, jobs and living standards," Fairbairn wrote in an open letter to the twelve leadership hopefuls.

"Firms large and small are clear that leaving the EU with a deal is the best way forward.

"Short-term disruption and long-term damage to British competitiveness will be severe if we leave without one."

The CBI - Britain's biggest employers' organisation representing some 190,000 companies - has repeatedly warned that a no-deal withdrawal could spark a fresh economic downturn.