World

UK business chief warns next PM against no-deal Brexit

By AFP - 31 May 2019 - 14:19
"Firms large and small are clear that leaving the EU with a deal is the best way forward".
"Firms large and small are clear that leaving the EU with a deal is the best way forward".
Image: https://www.youtube.com/user/TimesLive

The successor to British Prime Minister Theresa May must rule out a "no-deal" Brexit, the head of Britain's main business lobby group urged Friday, warning again of "severe" economic consequences.

Carolyn Fairbairn, head of the Confederation of British Industry, issued the warning as the total number of Conservative MPs vying to replace May reached twelve.

Brexit dominates the battle to replace May, who was brought down by her failure to take Britain out of the European Union on March 29 as planned. The nation is now scheduled to leave at the end of October.

"The next prime minister can only claim the Conservatives are the party of business if they secure a Brexit deal that protects the economy, jobs and living standards," Fairbairn wrote in an open letter to the twelve leadership hopefuls.

"Firms large and small are clear that leaving the EU with a deal is the best way forward.

"Short-term disruption and long-term damage to British competitiveness will be severe if we leave without one."

The CBI - Britain's biggest employers' organisation representing some 190,000 companies - has repeatedly warned that a no-deal withdrawal could spark a fresh economic downturn.

No-deal Brexit is 'political suicide': Hunt

Britain is due to leave the EU on October 31, while the next general election is not due until 2022.
News
3 days ago

However, rival leadership candidates including former foreign secretary Boris Johnson and former Brexit secretary Dominic Raab have said that Britain must be prepared to leave the EU without an agreement.

"The vast majority of firms can never be prepared for no-deal, particularly our SME (small and medium enterprise) members who cannot afford complex and costly contingency plans," added Fairbairn in the letter.

"We need compromise, consensus and honesty to resolve the Brexit impasse, quickly.

"Prolonged uncertainty is damaging our economy now - driving up costs and reducing sales. Stockpiling of raw materials and goods among SMEs is at a record high."

She added: "Billions of pounds in investment are being diverted from the economy, harming future jobs and prosperity.

"The CBI urges the next prime minister to build their approach to Brexit from the bottom up - from the clear, detailed evidence of firms, on the ground, managing the day-to-day implications for jobs."

UK PM candidate Boris Johnson to face court over Brexit claims

UK PM candidate Johnson to face court over Brexit claims
News
2 days ago

Race to replace Theresa May leaves Brexit in limbo

"It is and will always remain a matter of deep regret to me that I have not been able to deliver Brexit," said May.
News
6 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

From apartheid to democracy: Decorated veteran police cameraman calls it a day
Angelo Agrizzi robbed by armed men at petrol station
X