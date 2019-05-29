UK PM candidate Boris Johnson to face court over Brexit claims

Boris Johnson, the favourite to replace Theresa May as British prime minister, must appear in court over allegations he lied about Brexit by stating Britain would be 350 million pounds a week better off outside the EU, a judge ruled on Wednesday.

The figure, famously emblazoned on a campaign bus, was a central and controversial part of the Leave campaign's "take back control" message ahead of the 2016 Brexit referendum.

Opponents argued that it was deliberately misleading and it became symbolic of the divisions caused by the referendum, which saw Britons vote by 52%-48% to leave the European Union.

District Judge Margot Coleman ruled that Johnson, a former British foreign secretary and ex-mayor of London, must answer a private summons alleging he had committed three offences of misconduct in a public office.

In her written ruling at London's Westminster Magistrates' Court, Coleman said the allegations were not proven and she had made no finding of fact.